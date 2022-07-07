A trip through Millville's history

Millville is celebrating its 250th anniversary and one group set up a tent filled with pieces of the borough's history.

MILLVILLE, Pa. — Terry Rider and Ronald Welliver are lifelong residents of Millville. They both collect memorabilia from the borough's history and started displaying it about ten years ago.

"This year, since it's the 250th anniversary of Millville, I just thought maybe we'd do something a little bigger," Rider said.

The Millville Foundation put out a call for additional items to display at this week's Millville Community Fire Company Carnival. The community responded in a big way by loaning or donating items to display for the borough's anniversary.

"There's a child's wagon in there. The gentleman who owned that brought it in and said he's in his 80s, and his grandfather bought it for his dad in 1902," said Rider.

Going inside this tent is like stepping back into Millville's history. You'll see everything from photographs to calendars to baseball uniforms.

"I see them reaching over, looking down there, seeing if they were on the roster," Welliver said.

"All the yearbooks, a 1929 yearbook, all the way up to about '73, I think we quit," Rider said.

Rider and Welliver tell Newswatch 16 that the items are bringing back memories for a lot of people.

"Some of the comments I hear from people I don't know and people that I do know, I think overall they're really happy this came about," Welliver added.

The memorabilia tent is free to look at and will be open to view through Friday evening at the Millville carnival grounds.