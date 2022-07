People in Sunbury marked the city's 250th Fourth of July celebration on Monday.

SUNBURY, Pa. — It wouldn't be the Fourth of July without parades across the area.

The parade kicked off an entire week filled with events including live music, vendors, and lots of food.

There is even a Ferris wheel.

Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize was one of the parade judges here in Sunbury.

