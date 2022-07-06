Celebrating 250 years in Sunbury

It's a big week in Sunbury as the city is celebrating its semiquincentennial — its 250th anniversary.

SUNBURY, Pa. — Semiquincentennial is a word you don't hear too often, but that's what Sunbury is celebrating this week — its 250th anniversary.

"I think it's great. I love what the community is doing. They've put a ton of hard work into this," Brianne Witmer said.

Planning for Sunbury's 250th anniversary festival has been in the works for over a year. It finally kicked off Monday with a parade.

Parts of downtown are filled with vendors, activities, and live music.

"Ultimate Garth and Simply Shania last night down by the river, and we had some vendors down there. That went real well. Tonight, we have Tusk, the number one tribute band for Fleetwood Mac, down by the river," co-chair Slade Shreck said.

There are nearly 70 vendors at the event.

"Sirloin cheesesteak quesadillas, veggie quesadillas, cheese, regular hamburgers, cheeseburgers, onion garlic burgers," Tahir Hall said.

Elder's Restaurant and Catering is based in Sunbury.

"To support our business and the city. Just got to be involved, let people know that we're here," Hall said.

One of the highlights of the events is a Ferris wheel in downtown Sunbury featured in the Netflix show Stranger Things.

"That Ferris wheel was on season three, episodes six and seven of Stranger Things. People are hitting me up all day about it. 'Can I get on the Ferris wheel?' It was on Stranger Things," Shreck said.

"It's just kind of an extra cool little thing about it. I didn't even realize it until we got here. We were going to see it anyway, but then it's like, 'Oh, it's on Stranger Things,'" Kayl Long said.

People were excited to ride the Ferris wheel and see Sunbury from a different view than what they are used to.

The festival runs until tomorrow afternoon and goes right into the annual Sunbury Celebration this weekend.

TODAY IS THE BIGGEST DAY YET! www.sunbury250.com Posted by Sunbury Semiquincentennial Celebration on Wednesday, July 6, 2022