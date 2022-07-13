Dalton Fire Company Carnival opens for 99th year

There were plenty of delicious summertime staples being served up and a petting zoo too.

DALTON, Pa. — It was a beautiful night to spend outside and that's exactly what was on the agenda for carnival goers in Lackawanna County.

The 99th Dalton Fire Company Carnival was the perfect destination.

There were plenty of delicious summertime staples being served up including pizza, potato pancakes, and of course, ice cream.

Families were also able to check out a petting zoo courtesy of ANA Critters.

The 99th Dalton Fire Company Carnival runs through Saturday.