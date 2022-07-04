4th of July celebration at Kirby Park

Wilkes-Barre's Kirby Park was once again host to one of the largest Independence Day gatherings.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Fireworks lighting up the night sky over the diamond city once again, capping off a day filled with fun and games.

"It’s great the people are out and are getting to be around each other again and enjoying just coming in and celebrating this amazing country we live in," said Rob Hoffman, Allentown.

"Just seeing everybody enjoy the holiday, being out with friends, you know what I mean," said Daniel Zamber, Wilkes-Barre.

The sights and sounds of Independence Day returned to Kirby Park, with live music filling the air. Sisters Kaylee and Laylee Janosov were thrilled to be back.

"I think it’s really nice to just be outside with everything going on," said Kaylee Janosov, Luzerne County.

"It’s very exciting," said Laylee Janosov, Luzerne County.

Some of the thousands coming out to Kirby Park tell Newswatch 16 it’s not just about the fireworks. It’s also about the food.

Hungry customers lined up for hot donuts, cold drinks, and fresh slices.

What are you trying to get tonight? "Cheese pizza with my family," said Nevaeh Bellam.

"Funnel cake, food, great environment, love it," said Hoffman.

Happy visitors filled the carnival area, soaring high on the ferris wheel and whizzing by on the swings. We found the Clews’ trying their luck at one of the many carnival games, enjoying a night out as a family.

"It’s amazing. Games, rides, food, and then entertainment at the end of the night. It’s a good time," said Ronald Clews, Wilkes-Barre.

After hours of anticipation, the main event began. The crack of fireworks echoed through the park, dazzling the crowd with a colorful, towering display.

"Incredible, incredible fireworks display. I’ve been all over different places here and there, none compared to the Kirby Park fireworks display. I love it," said Hoffman.

A night, to honor the nation and celebrate freedom.