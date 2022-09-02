Mother sentenced for death of little girl

Samantha Delcamp was sentenced Friday morning in Northumberland County for the death of 3-year-old Arabella Parker.

SUNBURY, Pa. — A woman has been sentenced in Northumberland County in connection with her little girl's death.

Samantha Delcamp will spend 12 to 25 years in prison.

Delcamp was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault but was acquitted of third degree murder at her trial in May.

Delcamp's boyfriend Jahrid Burgess was found guilty of third degree murder for the beating death of Delcamp's 3-year-old daughter, Arabella Parker.

Burgess was sentenced to between 24 and 50 years in prison in January.