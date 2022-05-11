Jury deliberating in Northumberland County child death case

Samantha Delcamp is accused of criminal homicide for the death of her daughter Arabella Parker in 2019.

SUNBURY, Pa. — A jury is deciding the fate of a woman charged in the death of her daughter.

The jury began deliberations Wednesday afternoon.

Samantha Delcamp faces a long list of charges, including criminal homicide for the death of her daughter Arabella Parker in 2019. Investigators say Delcamp stood by and did nothing while her boyfriend Jahrid Burgess beat the toddler to death.

Investigators say the 3-year-old child was severely beaten at Delcamp's home in Trevorton in 2019 and died after spending more than a month in the hospital.

The child suffered broken bones and brain damage after being abused by Delcamp's boyfriend, Jahrid Burgess.

Delcamp took the stand in her own defense on Wednesday and told the jury she was also abused by Jahrid Burgess. Delcamp said she thinks about Arabella every day and believes she did enough to protect her daughter. Delcamp also told the jury she could not leave the relationship because she had nowhere else to go.

During closing arguments, Northumberland county District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said Delcamp failed as a mother and said she lied to police to protect herself and her boyfriend.

Burgess was found guilty in November of the most serious charges against him, including third-degree murder. He was sentenced to 24 to 50 years in prison for his role in Arabella's death.

Burgess' mother, Christy Willis, was also found guilty last year in this case. She was sentenced to up to 17 years in prison for lying to investigators.