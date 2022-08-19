'Karate for a Kause' to benefit family of man with Guillain-Barre

She's a black belt with a big heart. A high school student in Luzerne County is hosting a karate tournament to benefit a local family that's been dealt a tough hand.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS, Pa. — In her seven years of practicing karate, Allyson Moyer has learned a lot more than how to break a board or do a roundhouse kick. She's also learned a lot of life lessons, many of those from her instructor John Filer.

"Her leadership is unbelievable for her age. Being 17 years old and doing what she's done for the last five, six months," Filer said.

What she's done is organize a charity karate tournament from the ground up. It's part of her senior project at Lake Lehman Jr./Sr. High School, but Allyson has wanted to host her own tournament since she started training at High Energy Karate in Dallas Township when she was 10 years old.

"And then next year, the next year, the next year: 'Don't forget, next year I'm going to have my karate tournament,'" Filer recalled his student saying.

This year, she's finally making that dream a reality.

But it's not just an accomplishment for her; it's also a lifeline for a local family.

Rob Wilson was diagnosed with Guillain Barre Syndrome in March. It's a rare nerve disorder that paralyzed him from the neck down overnight.

"They've had a rough couple of months," Moyer said. "He is currently working through therapy to get himself better. He's walking, and that says a lot."

All the money raised from registration fees and ticket sales will go to the Wilson family.

They have children in the Lake Lehman School District, but Allyson didn't even know the family well when she decided to dedicate her tournament to them.

"He was still in the hospital when we actually met. We were there for a good two, three hours just talking," Moyer said.

Moyer has since spent many nights at the Wilson house, getting to know them.

"They're great people, and they really deserve this."

The tournament is this Sunday at Lake Lehman Jr/Sr. High School. Doors open at 8 a.m. and the tournament starts at 9 a.m.

You can register at the door. All belts are welcome, ages 4 and up. It's $50 to participate and $10 to watch. There will also be raffle baskets and concessions.