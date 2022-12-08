Cheers to getting fit: Fun and fitness to benefit local charities

Sweatin' it out then drinkin' it down — that's what you can expect at a brand new event in Luzerne county this weekend.

PITTSTON, Pa. — After a tough workout, sometimes there's no better way to cool down than with an ice-cold beer. You can have both on Saturday at the Anthracite Fitness Factory in Pittston.

The gym is hosting a new event called Ultra Fit Fest.

"It's a four-hour event. The first two hours are filled with fitness. We have all different types of classes that are 20 minutes each. Everyone gets to pick four classes, and kind of rotate around, and jump out of their comfort zone and do something new," Jenna Strzelecki explained.

The following two hours, it's happy hour time right across the street at the Red Mill, drinks courtesy of Michelob Ultra and Northeast Eagle Distributors.

"I think there's no other event that's happened like this in NEPA, ever. We're mixing beer, we're mixing fitness, fun, live music," Jeremy Davis said.

Ultra Fit Fest started on the west coast Davis wanted to bring it here. After seeing the initial response, he's glad he did.

"My goal was to get 50 people. We're going to be at about 250 people. Hopefully, tickets are still available," he said.

"I don't even know what 200 people in this building will look like, so it's going to be super-exciting to see everybody here filling the gym and the outside parking lots," Strzelecki said.

You can try anything from yoga, to cycling, to dance fitness.

The goal is to highlight area gyms and fitness studios and give back directly to two local charities: Paint Pittston Pink, and Shop with a Cop.

"I am so excited about the fact that such a large organization like Michelob Ultra has recognized the advancements that Pittston has made in the last several decades. It's been a labor of love for a long time, but certainly everyone is noticing all the great things that are happening in downtown Pittston," said Michelle Mikitish.

100 percent of the ticket sales stay in the Pittston community, supporting breast cancer awareness, and local kids at Christmastime.

You can buy tickets online, or in person the morning of the event.

It's all happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

🗓SAVE THE DATE for ULTRA FIT FEST August 13, 2022 sponsored by @northeasteagledistributors and @michelobultra This... Posted by Anthracite Fitness Factory on Friday, May 20, 2022