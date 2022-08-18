Wilkes-Barre Area athletic complex almost ready for fall

A new sports complex in Luzerne County is almost ready for student-athletes to take the field in just a few weeks.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The view from Skycam 16 shows the progress at the Wilkes-Barre Are High School athletic complex in Plains Township.

The first of the Wolfpack teams to play on the new field will be the boys' soccer team on September 6. Football will take the field days later for week three of their season.

Before the teams take the field, finishing touches, like laying down the track, need to be made.

"We are just putting the top layer on the track, and we'll have the lining done, that will be complete by mid-next week," said Wilkes-Barre Area Athletic Director Mike Namey.

Namey says the multi-sport facility is meant to bring the whole Wolfpack community together in a central space.

"It's the final piece that puts things together and creates that campus environment that is second to none, and it's truly the best for our student-athletes for our communities that make up the Wilkes-Barre (Area) School District."

Once work on the new field is complete, a new phase of construction will get underway to wrap up the athletic complex.

"We are looking at a state-of-the-art field house, supporting mechanisms for the field and the surrounding complex itself, along with practice athletic fields that will assist our teams when we go through their individual seasons, whether that be the fall or whether it be the spring, so these final phases once complete in spring of 2023 will really put a great bow on our campus that we have here," Namey added.

The total project comes in at $9 million.