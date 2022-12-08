Artists collective opens in Luzerne County

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress shows us the new place for artists to come together.

Example video title will go here for this video

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — "If you have the talent, we have the space." That's the slogan at "Behold a New Thing" on Main Street in Plymouth.

"The vision for Behold a New Thing is to be a collective of handcrafted items by Pennsylvania artists," said owner Heather Northrop.

Northrop and her husband moved to Plymouth from Florida in December. She tells us as an artist herself, it was always her dream to open a place where artists can sell their work.

"What we learned about the town was that people wanted something to do, and they needed a way to connect with each other, to learn from each other, and to give to each other, and we felt like the arts were a good way to do that," Northrop said.

"Heather moved next door to us, and when we met, it just sparked a whole conversation, and here I am!" said manager Mickie Goodrich.

The space is also a place where artists can come together to teach each other a thing or two about the craft.

"My goal would be to have the old and the young come together to teach each other to have a community collaborative effect," Goodrich said.

"A lot of people have been saying, 'I've been busy for the last two years during the pandemic making stuff, and now my house is full, and I want to do something with it.' We also have a lot of folks who have tried to learn things on YouTube or whatever at home and are interested but need more guidance to learn further," Northrop said.

Behold a New Thing is looking for more artists to display their work and will also offer a variety of classes.