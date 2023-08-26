Giving for Gia fundraiser held in Luzerne County

The fundraiser was held at Susquehanna Brewing Company Saturday in memory of Gia Miller.

PITTSTON, Pa. — After a family lost their daughter, they held a fundraiser to help with research into her condition.

The Millers lost their daughter Gia earlier this year due to a defect where the baby develops without parts of the brain and skull.

The fundraiser, Giving for Gia, was held at Susquehanna Brewing Company near Pittston.

The event included a food truck, live music, and basket raffles.

The Millers and their supporters hope to use the money raised to help with research into that defect, called anencephaly.

"As much love and support as I can give to her, I am here to spend the day with her and make sure she can get through what she has to go through," said Staci Giarratano, family friend.

All the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.