Children's career fair held in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — The children's career fair is organized by the Outreach Center for Community Resources on North 7th Avenue.
It gives kids an up-close look into different jobs they could have in Lackawanna County.
Activities included STEAM projects, haircuts, and back-to-school supplies.
Organizers say the event helps kids and their parents start talking about the future.
"We want parents to be talking with their kids early and often about what's possible and what their dreams are for the future. We know that kids having an idea of what they want to be even if that changes really helps them stay engaged in school," said Lori Chaffers, Executive Director of Outreach Center for Community Resources.
Dozens of vendors attended the children's career fair in Scranton.
