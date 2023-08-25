Walking audio tour of Scranton landmarks nearing completion

The City of Scranton has a rich history and soon you'll be able to get a quick history lesson at some street corners.

SCRANTON, Pa. — If you've stood outside Scranton City Hall on the Corner of Mulberry Street and North Washington Avenue, you may have seen the traffic control boxes wrapped in history.

This is just one spot throughout downtown Scranton that will give you a quick lesson in the city's history.

"Almost every block has a story, but we picked the ones that we had photos for, and then we wrote a little description of them. There's a QR code," said Maureen McGuigan, director of Arts & Culture for Lackawanna County.

Once you scan the code, it opens up a website that plays an audio clip.

There are 11 locations with traffic control boxes near well-known landmarks in the city.

"We need traffic control boxes, but they're often not maybe as aesthetic as we'd like, so this will dress them up a little bit plus educate people about the really rich diverse history we have here," McGuigan said.

Scranton has seen an increase in tourists in recent years, but this is also a good way for locals to learn a little bit more history.

"When you're crossing the street, you stop, and you can learn a little of maybe that you didn't know, and they just beautify the place," said McGuigan.

Many city and county organizations had a part in bringing this project to life.

"The Historical Society was wonderful; they did all the research, Scranton Tomorrow was helping us; they'll put it on their website. The County was a funder, and we got a grant from the Lackawanna Heritage Valley."

The project is still underway to get each location marked. The hope is to have them done in September.