University of Scranton move-in day

SCRANTON, Pa. — It was move-in day at the University of Scranton Saturday.
The class of 2027 has more than 1,000 students, one of the largest classes in the school's history.
And there were plenty of volunteers to help out and make all students feel welcome.
"A lot of nerves, you know, it's to be expected. It's a new environment. It's a city. People are coming from, you know, the tri-state area. I had one kid from Arizona come. So it's just been, you know, it's a new place, and the whole idea is to try and get everybody acclimated to the area. So calming those nerves and kind of dealing with that is a huge part of it right now," said Logan Haemmerle, Resident Assistant, University of Scranton.
The university will also display a special tribute to returning students, which will run on Saturday and Sunday evenings on the Class of 2020 Gateway.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.