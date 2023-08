It was a day filled with fun and community support as St. Cats & Dogs of the Nay Aug Zoo held its 3rd annual Paws in the Park event.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Saturday was a great day to find a new best friend in Scranton.

St. Cats & Dogs hosted its 3rd annual Paws in the Park event at Nay Aug Park in the city.

There were plenty of adoptable animals to meet, as well as basket raffles, carnival games, and food.

All proceeds from the raffles and food stands will be split between the attending rescues.