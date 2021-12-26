Kitten rescued from inside car, adopted by family

Fire officials say it took over an hour and a half to find the kitten and safely remove it from the car.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A family in Luzerne County gained a new member on Sunday after a surprising discovery.

A family traveling from Wilkes-Barre had to stop when they heard strange noises from their car - it turned out there was a kitten stuck in their engine compartment.

The Bear Creek Fire Department had to take apart much of the family's new car in order to save the cat.

Firefighters say finding the kitten and safely removing it from the vehicle's engine compartment took over an hour and a half.

After the rescue, the family decided to keep the kitten as a pet.

Job well-done to The Bear Creek Fire Department this morning on a unique call for a kitten stuck in a vehicle's engine... Posted by Bear Creek Twp Vol Fire / Rescue on Sunday, December 26, 2021

