Foster a pet this holiday season at AWSOM

If you have any extra room at your home for the holidays, you might consider fostering a pet.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Panda is a 1-year old pup and was recently surrendered to AWSOM Animal Shelter near Stroudsburg with no place to call home for the holidays.

This fella doesn't need a seat at your table but a warm and loving place to curl up. You can foster him during this season of giving. The shelter in Stroud Township is hosting its annual Home for the Holidays pet foster program.

"I think this is really great and nice, especially during this time because there are so many animals that need homes," Tyasia Ward said.

Cats and dogs are up for fostering as part of the program. Pickup dates start on Friday, and you'll have the pet through January 4. Not only does this program give animals a home for the holidays, but sometimes it even leads to an adoption.

"It gives the animal time and the people time to know that this is the right fit. Normally, nine times out of ten, the animals are adopted instead of returned. The animals get returned (January) 1 through the 4th, but a lot of times people do come back and actually adopt," said AWSOM's Kim Fish.

This year it will cost a little less for you to bring home a furry friend. Shirley Katz Insurance is donating a portion of all adoption fees this holiday season, making it easier for you to bring home one of these pets.

"It's not a free animal, but they are sponsoring a good portion of the adoption fee, which is fantastic. It helps out people for the holidays, but it's going to help us clear this place out, hopefully," said AWSOM's Wendy Edwards.

The first step of the Home for the Holidays pet foster program is filling out a pre-application. It can be done online or by visiting AWSOM Animal Shelter. The foster program doesn't cost anything, but if you choose to adopt the pet, that's when the adjusted adoption fee will need to be paid.