Woman from Effort volunteering in Kentucky

A woman from the Poconos gathered some donations, packed up her pickup truck and went to Kentucky to help tornado victims.

KENTUCKY, USA — Cleanup continues in Kentucky after a tornado destroyed homes, businesses, fire departments, and more.

Newswatch 16 caught up with Monroe County resident Tonya Robinson in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

"Roofs are ripped off, walls are ripped off, entire houses and buildings, warehouses completely flattened. I mean, they are mangled. Several restaurants are completely mangled, and you can't recognize them. Some houses have shingles ripped off, and then there are others that people said they just hung on for dear life," said Robinson.

Robinson is from Effort and is volunteering. Last week, she packed up her pickup truck and drove down supplies for victims, volunteers, and animal shelters.

She bought some supplies herself; others were donated by community members and businesses in the Poconos.

"I filled that truck up to the brim—the back, the backseat, everything. It was filled with toys, clothes, toiletries, everything you can imagine and bring it down here. It's not just me who is down here, but the hundreds of other people who donated. I brought all of that down with me, and I came because I felt led to do this. I had the time, and I am representing all of northeast Pennsylvania," said Robinson.

Robinson tells us volunteers could also use help.

Many of them are using their own money for gas and food. There's a GoFundMe page set up to help volunteers offset some costs.

"I think one thing people might not remember is that there are volunteers here from all over the United States, and people come here on their own dime to help, out of the love of their heart. With gas prices, expenses, and inflation right now, I ask people to please consider volunteers that are coming down here," said Robinson.