Christmas tree competition in Luzerne County benefits animals

SHAVERTOWN, Pa. — A Christmas display in Luzerne County will help feed farm animals throughout the winter.

The halls are decked at The Lands at Hillside Farms near Shavertown.

Christmas Trees at the Coach Barn on the property are decorated in different themes for the holiday season.

Folks can come to check out the festive display and vote for their favorite for a one-dollar donation.

Money raised from the competition will be used to feed non-dairy animals at the farm.

"This is for specifically the educational animals at Hillside, so everything there in the barn and the alpacas across the street. It'll go to food, so they all get different types of grain. They go through a lot of hay and the cats get milk," said Laura Murphy, barn and education staff.

Voting continues through New Year's Eve at the Lands at Hillside Farms.