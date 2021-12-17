'Olde Time Christmas' in Jim Thorpe

It's the last weekend for people to check out the sights and sounds of Christmas during the borough's annual holiday event.

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Downtown Jim Thorpe has come alive with the sights and sounds of the holiday season. Everywhere you look, there are festive decorations to be seen.

"Yeah, lovely. We were here for a show last week. It was so beautiful walking through the town at night after the show and all the lights. It was really nice and put you right into the spirit. It gets you ready," said Ruthie Naphys, Albrightsville.

This is the last weekend for people to celebrate Jim Thorpe's 40th Annual Olde Time Christmas.

There are all kinds of holiday entertainment for people to enjoy.

"Oh, the stores. It's so charming and amazing the way it was built and everything," said Eileen Rugh from Albrightsville.

"Oh, I love it, I love it. It's such a beautiful day to walk around, and this architecture is amazing. The decorations, even at nighttime, it's beautiful to walk around here at nighttime. Unique gifts, you won't find them at the mall or anywhere else but Jim Thorpe," said Kathleen Pickard, Albrightsville.

Not only is this holiday season good for visitors, but business owners tell us it's been a December to remember, too.

Jordan Cummins is the manager of Jingle Bells. She says this year has been unlike any others.

"It's been really reassuring. A lot of people have been specifically trying to support small businesses, which we all appreciate. There's so much here for Jim Thorpe to offer. I mean, you can find just about anything here. We are fortunate as a town to have the support that we have," said Cummins.

"It's just so fun to come here and shop at Christmas, really anytime. It's just so fun. The shops are nice, people are nice, and it's nice to have it so close to home. Where else can you get a pink Christmas tree for a buck?" said Naphys.

