Live nativity display celebrates 20 years in Snyder County

There are more than 100 volunteers who are bringing the story of the birth of Jesus to life.

Folks at Middlecreek Farms near Middleburg are getting ready to tell the story of the birth of Jesus. This is the 20th year for the Live Nativity at Middlecreek Farms.

"We get to tell the Christmas story. Jesus was born, he's laying in a manger. We are here in a barn, literally at the manger being able to tell the story," Pastor Solomon Shaffer said.

The live nativity is run by Beavertown God's Missionary Church. It features ten rooms and more than 100 volunteers.

"They will meet the Prophet Isaiah, the Wise Men, the Shepherds. They'll go to an inn, they'll see some angels. Then they'll see some characters who were changed by meeting baby Jesus and the last scene is the manger," Shaffer said.

There are more than three dozen animals involved in the live nativity, including some camels. The animals are rented from a nearby farm.

Pastor Shaffer says it takes about 45 minutes to walk through the barn. Afterward, people can enjoy hot chocolate, coffee, cookies, and live Christmas music.

"It's a beautiful story and we're happy to tell it," Shaffer said.

Jeremy Reese has been involved in the live nativity since it started. He helped build the scenes.

"The different rooms, the different scenes, and it was a real privilege as a young person to do that," Reese said.

Now Jeremy's whole family is involved.

"To start as a young teenager and now to come back and be involved as a family with other families from the church, other congregations working together," Reese said.

The live nativity is free, but donations are accepted. The event runs Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.