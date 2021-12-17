Community groups keeping Stroudsburg merry and bright

Some favorite holiday displays have returned to the streets in Downtown Stroudsburg.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Downtown Stroudsburg is certainly in the holiday spirit with all kinds of displays up for people to see in this part of the Poconos.

A holiday tradition that is almost 40 years old is back in place for people to see on Ann Street in Stroudsburg. The display is put together by members of the Stroudsburg Volunteer Fire Department.

People walking around downtown tell us it's getting them in the holiday spirit.

"It is just beautiful," said Ellen Michael. "it makes me feel good, it really does. it's been a rough couple of years, hasn't it?"

While the Christmas displays are up, firefighters hold a collection to maintain the displays. Donations will be collected a little differently this year, too. The display will be lit up every night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. through the new year.

Ann Street isn't the only place decked out for the holiday season. Main Street is also covered in lights, and back by popular demand are the Snowmen of Stroudsburg.

"It's been nice. We have been walking around and it's beautifully decorated with everything set up. It's kind of why we came up here for the weekend, a few days to enjoy," Mike Baird said.

An artist organization called Go Collaborative of Stroudsburg has once again put life-size snowmen in place all throughout the borough for people to see. There are quite a few more faces this time around, too.

The Snowmen of Stroudsburg will be on display through March.