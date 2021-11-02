Lackawanna County voters face choices

Races for county judge, Scranton mayor, and state representative are on the ballot this Election Day.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It was a slow and chilly start to this Election Day, but people still showed up to the polls to cast their votes.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the Keyser Valley Community Center on Keyser Avenue in Scranton's west side.

Tracie Landram came to cast her vote.

"We are actually new to Scranton, and we are kind of taking it all in. We moved here a few years ago, and we've been trying to get involved and see what's going on," Landram said.

It's an all-female field for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas in Lackawanna County. Democrat Mary Walsh Dempsey is facing Republican Nisha Arora.

A special election is also being held to fill an empty state representative seat in the 113th District. It was left vacant by Marty Flynn, who resigned in June after being elected to the state senate.

The candidates for that race are Democrat Thom Welby, Republican Dominick Manetti, and Libertarian Bonnie Flaherty.

While every voter wants to see their candidate win, they also hope whoever gets the job helps to better communities here in Lackawanna County.

"I am hoping they turn Scranton around, and it becomes a better place. We are taking one step at a time to making it a better place for everyone to live. So, I am hoping we continue to move in that direction," Sara Skoritowski said.

Scranton could also elect a new mayor. Incumbent Paige Cognetti faces a challenger in her re-election campaign.

Cognetti is up against Darwin Shaw, a city native, new to the world of politics.

Some people at the polls think new faces at City Hall could be beneficial, especially for those hurt by the pandemic.

"Growth, economic growth, and helping the small business people. The last few years have been tough, and I haven't seen much done for them. They've had to scrap on their own. I am just hoping for some help for them," Bob Haag said.

With a teacher strike looming, some voters are keeping close tabs on the Scranton School Board race.

"My son isn't in the school district yet, but he will be in a couple years, and I just want to make sure I help set it up for his future," Landram added.