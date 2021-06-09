Special election set for Lackawanna County state representative

The vacant seat in the 113th Legislative District in Lackawanna County will be added to the Election Day ballot on November 2.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A special election to fill a vacant State House seat in Lackawanna County will take place on Nov. 2, 2021, the day of Pennsylvania's general election.

The announcement came Wednesday morning from the Office of the Speaker of the House in Harrisburg.

The election will fill the vacant seat in the 113th Legislative District in Lackawanna County that was vacated when Rep. Marty Flynn (D-Lackawanna) was elected to the Pennsylvania Senate.

Candidates for the office will be selected by a process designated by their respective political parties, and the winner of the special election will take office after the results are confirmed.