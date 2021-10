Voters can drop off their completed ballots anytime during normal business hours.

MOOSIC, Pa. — The 2021 election is open for business.

Lackawanna County began moving its ballot drop-off boxes into place.

Two of the first drop-off boxes were in place at Moosic Borough Hall and at the Lackawanna County Government Center in downtown Scranton.

The ballots will be accepted right up until election day, November 2.