OLD FORGE, Pa. — A home in Lackawanna County is destroyed after a fire.

The flames erupted at a house along Church Street in Old Forge around 4 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they say the fire was shooting from the back of the building.

Three people were home at the time but were able to get out safely.

The cause of the fire in Lackawanna County is under investigation.