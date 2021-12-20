Pharmacy reopens at fire-damaged Weis in Luzerne County

The fire engulfed the store on Dec. 6 and is undergoing repairs.

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. — The Weis Market in West Hazleton is slowly coming back to life after a destructive fire damaged the store.

The store has reopened its pharmacy in a modular unit in the parking lot to offer prescription refills and COVID shots of all varieties.

The store was engulfed in flames earlier this month; a spectacular blaze that could be seen for miles away.

The pharmacy will be open seven days a week while the Weis Market in West Hazleton is repaired.