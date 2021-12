The fatal fire started around 7 p.m. Monday night.

PLEASANT MOUNT, Pa. — Officials say one person is dead after a house fire in Wayne County.

The fire started around 7 p.m. Monday night at a home along Great Bend Turnpike in Pleasant Mount.

State police say a man was killed in an accidental fire.

So far, officials have not said what caused the deadly fire, just that it was accidental in Wayne County.