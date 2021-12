The fire started just before 4 p.m. on Sunday.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Flames tore through a home and a barn in Bradford County on Sunday.

A fire broke out just before 4 p.m. near the intersection of Marsh Road and Shaffers Notch Road near New Albany.

Officials say no one was hurt.

They believe a truck on the property caught fire and then spread to the neighboring buildings.