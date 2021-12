The fire started just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night in Dallas Township.

DALLAS, Pa. — A fire damaged a home in Luzerne County Tuesday night.

The fire started just before 10 p.m. at a home along Hildebrandt Road in Dallas Township.

Officials say units throughout the Back Mountain region responded to the blaze.

There is no word yet if anyone was hurt or how the fire started in Luzerne County.