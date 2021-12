The fire started around 11:25 a.m. Sunday morning in Newport Township.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames gutted a home in Luzerne County on Sunday.

The fire started just before noon at a home along Alden Mountain Road in Newport Township, near Nanticoke.

Officials say the fire started in the garage area and spread quickly to the rest of the home.

One person was inside at the time but was able to get out safely.

Officials say the home is a total loss after the blaze in Luzerne County.