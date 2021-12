Crews arrived at the scene in Shickshinny around 3 p.m. on Friday.

SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — A fire gutted a structure in Shickshinny around 3 p.m. on Friday.

On the corner of Main and Grant Streets, the structure caught fire and later collapsed from the flames.

Fire crews are still working on putting out some hot spots.

The building was completely swallowed up by the fire to the point where heavy smoke could be seen for miles.

So far no word on what caused the fire or if anyone was injured in the fire in Luzerne County.