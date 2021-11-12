Fire heavily damages home in Lackawanna County

The fire started just after 8 p.m. Saturday night.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — Fire crews spent more than an hour battling flames at a home in Lackawanna County.

Flames broke out just after 8 p.m. along North Valley Avenue in Olyphant.

When crews arrived flames were shooting from the back of the home with wind making it difficult to control.

Officials say a firefighter from Troop suffered non-life-threatening injuries while battling the fire and was taken to Geisinger Community Medical Center for treatment.

There is no word on what caused the fire or how many people lived in the home.

The street is still blocked off after the fire in Lackawanna County.