Community rallies behind fire victims in Luzerne County

Brittney Kruczek and her family are finding support from the community after a fire gutted their home in Shickshinny on Friday.

SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — A fire decimated this double block home on South Main and East Butler Streets in Shickshinny.

It's the place Brittney Kruczek and her family called home for more than two decades.

She spoke to Newswatch 16 the night of the fire.

"I have nothing. My daughter has nothing. My daughter said to my aunt I don't have any more toys now. Things can be replaced. People can't," said Brittney Kruczek.

But thanks to a tight-knit community, the family is not being forgotten.

The borough is rallying behind them, raising money, collecting clothing, and toys.

At Sew Much Love on South Main Street, an annual fundraiser and toy drive are now benefiting the family.

"They help everybody out and like it's our turn really to step up and help them, said Colleen Noble, owner at Sew Much Love Gift Shop.

Several businesses across the borough, including Food Express of Shickshinny, are putting out donation jars for the family.

"We're a small community you know we need to stick together and help each other out in a time of need and it's Christmas time and they have a little kid and everything else. so they need the help," said Michelle Zumba of Food Express Shickshinny.

Caution tape and debris now line the home on South Main and East Bulter Streets. Community members say anytime something like this happens, the community rallies together.

"It's breaking our hearts because they lost everything. Everything they've had in their house. I don't even. Their whole life was there," said Noble.

"This is our little town and you know when something tragic like this happens there is a time and need for everyone to come together," said Michael Shoemaker of Shickshinny.

There is still no word on what caused the fire that killed at least three dogs and a snake.

The fundraiser at Sew Much Love runs Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To donate via go fund me click here.

The Shickshinny Borough building will also be accepting everything from clothing, toys, and monetary donations for the family.