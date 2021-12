Crews hauled water to the scene in tankers to fight the fire Monday morning.

SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — Fire gutted a home in Luzerne County Monday morning.

The fire started around 10:30 a.m. in a house on Sunshine Road in Huntington Township, near Shickshinny.

Water had to be brought in by tankers from various fire companies to the single-family home.

One woman was home at the time and got out safely. Three pets are missing.