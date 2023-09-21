Lackawanna County hosts three day resource event for flash flooding victims

EMA officials coordinated this Multi Agency Resource Center being held at the Chinchilla Hose Company to help residents with damage have access to resources.

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — The Chinchilla Hose Company saw a flurry of activity for Lackawanna County's Multi Agency Resource Center. This three day event allows people with flood damage to their home or business to ask questions in person and get answers from agencies and local officials; anything from submitting insurance claims, replacing vital documents, and accessing crisis counseling services.

"I just wanted to see what resources were out there, what help could possibly be there since our insurance company wouldn't pick up or take care of anything for us," said Josh Taylor from South Abington Township.

"This is perfect. It's word of mouth telling people to come down here and get help," said Billy Angel of Newton Township.

Jeannie Peffer lives in Glenburn Township near Clarks Summit. She's thankful for this event because she didn't know what to do.

"Mold and to help see if PEMA or whoever is going to help us, help me, pay for it. So far I have $4,000 in damages and that's just the beginning," Peffer said.

Peter Rempe's home on Leggett Street in Scranton sustained major damage. Peter says this isn't the first time his home has had flood damage, but never this bad.

"They condemned my house so I'm just trying to get some information, find out what's going on and what help I can get to move on," Rempe said.

Lackawanna County EMA director Thomas Taylor encourages home and business owners to document any damage and keep receipts. All of that is important when it comes to seeking financial help.

"We're trying to assess all the damage still. It is a long process, as far as assistance coming from the federal government. Nothing is a guarantee, but we're doing everything we can to get them the information they need to make that decision," said Thomas Taylor.

The Resource Center will be located in the rear garage of the Chinchilla Hose Company, 113 Shady Lane Road, South Abington Township. Signage will direct people where to park and enter the building.

The agencies scheduled to be at the MARC are: Lackawanna County EMA, Pennsylvania Emergency Management, Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, Pennsylvania Insurance Department, Attorney General's Office, Lackawanna County Department of Health, Red Cross, Department of Environmental Protection, and others to be confirmed.

The center will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, September 21, 22 & 23. The hours of operation are 10 AM – 6 PM on Thursday and Friday, and 9 AM – 2 PM on Saturday.

The County is partnering with COLTS/Coordinated Transportation to designate a Scranton pick-up location for those residents who want to get to the MARC but have no transportation.