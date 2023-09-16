'It's devastating' – Flood cleanup continues in Scranton

Devastating damage is still being dealt with just one week after flash flooding wreaked havoc on homes and businesses throughout our area.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Devastating and overwhelming are just a few words people who live in the Keyser Valley area of Scranton's west side use to describe the flash flooding that took place last Saturday.

"It was scary. It was never something you'd think you'd see; it was a real shock," said Paul Vinciguerra, Scranton resident.

Laura Roche of west scranton recorded video of the flood as she sat in her car watching the water from Lindy Creek rush down Frink Street.

She was on her way home with her 20-year-old son when her husband warned them the road was impassable.

"I was very nervous, my son was very nervous; he wanted to check on his dad, so he got out of the car and immediately got taken under. I was so scared, I saw him go under. I didn't know what to do, I couldn't stop him. He floated all the way down Frink Street," said Laura Roche, Scranton resident.

Her son was injured but is on the m end, while Roche's husband is recovering from surgery following an infection from these flood waters.

People who live on Frink Street are still cleaning up the mess of mud, rocks, and other damage left behind.

Roche tells Newswatch 16 that the entire first floor of her home flooded, a photo showing just how high the water levels rose.

"The worst part is that it was almost like our house was like a strainer, the water went through, and then kept going through all of the much, and dirt has been deposited in my carpet, on my floors. It's a lot of mud," said Roche.

Paul Vinciguerra lives just a few houses down. He says his family is fortunate only their backyard flooded.

Their house was spared, as it sits high up on Jackson Street, but the pool wasn't so lucky.

"It was a foot high of just raging rapids through this yard; it was quite the sound with the boulders rolling down the street; you could hear it," explained Vinciguerra.

Neighbors tell Newswatch 16 they have all filed for flood recovery through the city of Scranton.