Fire damages child care center in Blakely

BLAKELY, Pa. — Fire damaged a childcare center in Lackawanna County on Saturday.

Crews were called to Little Explorers Learning Center along the 400 block of Brook Street in Blakely around 4:15 p.m. Saturday for reports of smoke coming from the attic.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire in the basement, which they were able to contain and knock down quickly.

No one was inside the center at the time, and no injuries were reported.

A fire marshal has been called to investigate the cause of the fire, but officials say it does not appear to be suspicious.

A section of Brook Street was closed as crews extinguished the fire; it reopened around 5:45 p.m.