DUNMORE, Pa. — Police are investigating a suspicious package in Dunmore.

Officials say crews were called to Medicus Urgent Care along Harry P. O'Neill Highway around 5:30 p.m. Friday after receiving reports of a suspicious package left outside.

Medicus Urgent Care has been evacuated along with all other surrounding businesses as police investigate.

