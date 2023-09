The crash happened along Route 191 in Stroud Township just before noon Friday.

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — One person was injured after a crash in Monroe County.

Crews were called to Route 191 in Stroud Township, near Stroudsburg, just before noon for a dump truck that went through a guardrail and down an embankment.

The road was closed for hours as crews rescued the driver, who was then flown to the hospital.

It's not clear what caused the crash in Monroe County.