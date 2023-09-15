Threats sent to several schools, hospital

Schools in Luzerne County were forced to evacuate buildings on Friday after threats were sent.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Students in Luzerne County were forced from their classrooms after threats were made against the Hanover Area School District.

The superintendent says the threat was emailed to the district just after noon on Friday.

Each school was evacuated so the buildings could be swept by police. Nothing was found.

Authorities say the Dallas School District and Luzerne County Community College also received similar threats.

Hazleton police say someone reported threats to Lackawanna College and Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton.