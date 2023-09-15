Senator Casey visits flood-damaged areas in Lackawanna County

Senator Bob Casey joined local leaders Friday for a tour of Lackawanna County assessing the damage from last weekend's flooding.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The road is closed along Bridge Lane in Newton Township near Clarks Summit. Heavy flood waters washed away the road and sent debris blasting through the bridge.

Residents who live nearby tell us the raging floodwaters were unbelievable, and this is the worst damage they've ever had.

"Our cousin was stuck on top of his tractor-trailer that night. That's not something you ever want to experience. We evacuated our house, and we only live right up from this bridge," said Jean Robacker, Newton Township.

"I have completely lost my backyard, my side yard, and there's a lot of cleaning up to do," said David Evans, Newton Township.

Senator Bob Casey toured parts of Lackawanna County with local and county officials to see the hardest hit areas.

Many of the roads in Newton Township were impacted, and some of them are still closed.

Township supervisors estimate at least $1 million in damage. Residents hope the help comes soon.

"It's nice to know that it's being talked about, and we can hopefully get the help that we need to have more ways to get around and the funding for everything," said Mckaylee Shotto, Newton Township.

"We've got to make sure at the federal level that any resources we can provide that are available now, we want to do that. Obviously, most of the direct help will come from PEMA. A part of what we're going to have to think about long term is infrastructure investment that prepares us for that new world," said Sen. Bob Casey, (D) Pennsylvania.

Lackawanna County officials organized a Multi-Agency Resource Center to bring all the resources that county residents need to one place.

"We will have our EMA, PEMA, and some other agencies. Basically, it's to answer any questions and give people direction on where they need to go and what they need to do," said Commissioner Chris Chermack, (R) Lackawanna County.

The county's flood resource event will be held at the Chinchilla Fire Company from September 21 through September 23.