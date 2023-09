The span was badly damaged by flash flooding a week ago in Newton Township.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A bridge that collapsed during flooding just over a week ago in Lackawanna County is now reopened.

PennDOT says the Falls Road Bridge opened in Newton Township overnight.

The state says it expedited repairs to get the bridge back open.

Four people were seriously hurt when their car crashed crossing the bridge during that collapse after flash flooding in Lackawanna County.