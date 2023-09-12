College students pitch in to clean up

Days after flash flooding hit parts of our area, cleanup efforts continue. Hundreds of students from Clarks Summit University did their part Tuesday morning.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — With brooms and rakes in hand, students from Clarks Summit University got to work at South Abington Park, cleaning up after torrential rain Saturday night left the area flooded.

"It's just a mess. Out in the field, there were branches, rocks. Even along the river, trees and branches are down. We are trying to clean that up and get it back to the beauty it really is," said Dena Cambra, vice president of marketing at Clarks Summit University.

More than 200 students answered the call to help restore that beauty, picking up branches and other debris in the park.

On a normal day, these students would be in class, but the university called off classes for the day so students could do their part.

"It was scary with the uncertainty of just not knowing what was going on and just seeing the videos of the water rushing through town, and there was nothing I could do. I felt so helpless, so it was really nice to tangibly help," said junior Grace Palmiter.

"Honestly, it was really cool to come out here and be like, 'Let's serve these people,'" said junior Joshua Fowler.

Many of the students tell Newswatch 16 that this area isn't just where they are going to college; it's where they grew up.

"Knowing that this is where my roots are, my father grew up here too. It's us putting things back into place. It's amazing that we got a beautiful day, and we have so many hard-working students and faculty involved in this project," said junior Jessica Pahosk.

Students also cleaned up storm damage at the Ackerly Little League Field and Hillside Park.