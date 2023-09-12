Businesses are still dealing with the messy aftermath of the storm

Many businesses are faced with replacing what was lost and cleaning up after flash flooding forced water, mud, and debris inside.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Floodwaters tore through parts of Lackawanna County three days ago, and some businesses are struggling with major losses from the damage.

At Giant Floor in Scranton, employees have been busy moving rolls of carpet and cleaning up a muddy mess after Saturday night's storms forced water into the building.

Roman Rubando says they had several inches of water inside the store and have been cleaning up and assessing the damage since.

"We just tried to get everything off the floor, let it dry out, let it air out. We've basically been letting the fans run for two days," Rubando said.

Rubando estimates the business lost more than $200,000 in merchandise, but one product lived up to its claim.

"It's honestly crazy to see the waterproof floor, how it withstood everything. I mean, we've been in the carpet business for a long time, and we love carpet, but the waterproof floor is kind of just taking over."

Inside Armetta's Restaurant and Pizzeria in South Abington Township, crews scraped mud and continued the cleanup.

Owner Erin McLaughlin says she is devastated by all the damage.

"Every day just seems to get a little bit worse," McLaughlin said. "We keep trying to make it better, but there's just more and more damage than we could have imagined."

McLaughlin says she has flood insurance, but it won't cover all the costs. She's worried about the future of her business and the employees she considers family.

"I need the employees to be taken care of, but we have no food. They're going to cover the bare minimum, so I have to restock, get all the food back, fill all the coolers. We need all new coolers. It's just so much."

Volunteers from Clarks Summit University showed up to help cleanup, as did many Armetta's employees. McLaughlin says she is overwhelmed by all the support.

"The customers are our friends. They have been reaching out. The community is why I want to open, the community and the staff."

McLaughlin says she's unsure when Armetta's will reopen but plans to get the restaurant back up and running.

Giant Floor is back open for business.