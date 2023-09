Investigators said the victim was swept away by stormwater when she got out of her vehicle.

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — A woman who died during Saturday night's flash flooding in Lackawanna County has been identified.

The coroner said Virginia Paoloni, 61, of Clarks Summit, died after getting caught in the runoff current on Shady Lane Road in South Abington Township on Saturday night.

Investigators said the victim was swept away by stormwater when she got out of her vehicle when it began to fill with water.