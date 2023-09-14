Country club workers badly hurt in crash during Saturday's severe weather

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress spoke with friends and coworkers about their road to recovery.

EXETER, Pa. — Four people are recovering after a crash Saturday night during the intense storms.

It happened in Lackawanna County when the group didn't see a collapsed bridge.

Three of the four people injured are still in the hospital. Friends and coworkers of those four say if it weren't for a cell phone, first responders might not have made it to the crash scene fast enough.

Last weekend, the staff at Fox Hill Country Club in Exeter received a phone call no one wants to receive. Two long-time employees—John Polak and Joe Colangelo—were involved in a serious crash during intense storms.

"At 3:30 in the morning on Sunday, Johnny's brother called me, and immediately your heart breaks and stops. He told me what happened, and I rushed to the hospital," said Ron Garrison, Fox Hill Country Club superintendent.

Two of their friends were also in the car when the wreck happened Saturday night on Falls Road in Newton Township, outside Clarks Summit.

The group was driving home from a wedding when they came to a bridge. Because of the downpours, they couldn't see that the bridge had collapsed until it was too late.

"I think they were fortunate the weather was bad, and they weren't traveling at a normal speed, and when they hit that bridge, it could have been a lot worse with a worse outcome," Garrison said.

All four suffered critical injuries. One of the people had a cell phone that detected the crash and automatically dialed 911.

"All four of them were unconscious when the accident happened, and being so remote where it was, it more than likely saved their lives," said Shane Bradley, the club's general manager.

Fox Hill Country Club staff say they know it's a long journey to recovery for the two long-time employees. John Polak has worked at Fox Hill since 2000, and Joe Colangelo since 2010.

"My first thought was how devastating it was to hear the news. John and Joe just really have a zest for life. Both of them are easy to get along with and are great, dedicated employees at the club, but more importantly, just wonderful people," Bradley added.

GoFundMe pages were set up for the group. The staff at Fox Hill Country Club is also planning some fundraisers to help support them as well.