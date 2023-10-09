Cleanup underway after severe flooding in Lackawanna County

Crews spent Sunday cleaning up after several areas saw severe flash flooding Saturday night, leaving many trapped in their cars.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Caved-in roads and full trees snapped in half were all that was left in South Abington Township following severe storms that ripped through Lackawanna County Saturday night.

John Maholick got an early start for what would be hours of scooping up mud and debris out of parking lots.

"Just trying to get it cleaned up, get the businesses back opened up, and do what we can," said John Maholick, Electric City Snow Removal.

For Gerald Olt and Mariann Hill, their Sunday was spent looking for their car.

The two, along with Hill's daughter, were some of the many people who became trapped on Route 6 as the water levels rose.

"I've never seen anything, I thought I was inside a river; I thought I was on the beach or something; it was three hours," said Gerald Olt, South Abington Township.

"Horrendous, horrendous, I've never been in anything like that before, and I don't want it to happen again," said Mariann Hill, Throop.

Hill says after two failed rescue attempts by passing tow trucks, it was the fire department that finally got the three to safety.

"We just sat there for the three hours, then finally it started to subside a little bit, and then the firemen finally got us out, were able to get us out one at a time," said Mariann Hill.

Almost an hour later, the two made their way to a parking lot along a now-closed section of Route 11, where Hill's car was towed when the waters decreased.

Not knowing what damage was done, all Hill could do was put the key in the ignition

With her car back, Hill says it's a sign of things going back to normal.

"It's going to take a little while, but the people up here are tremendous, so this will get cleaned up pretty quickly," said Mariann.

According to PennDOT, a section of Route 11 will remain closed until September 13.

