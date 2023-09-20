x
Lackawanna County

Additional multi-agency resource centers have been added for flood victims

Lackawanna County residents affected by flash flooding have more chances to get help.

CHINCHILLA, Pa. —  Lackawanna County is providing more resource centers to help those affected by the recent flooding.

The multi-agency resource center (MARC) will be located in the rear garage of the Chinchilla Hose Company in South Abington Township.

The center will be open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

COLTS is providing free bus service to the MARC. Click here for the schedules and routes.

Parts of Scranton and surrounding areas of Lackawanna Count were inundated by flash flooding after heavy rain hit on September 9.

